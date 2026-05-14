China-Arab cooperation sets model for developing countries to pursue development together

Xinhua) 09:41, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- A report released Wednesday in Cairo by Xinhua Institute reviewed the achievements of China-Arab cooperation and examined future opportunities for both sides. The report comes as China and Arab states continue to expand ties in trade, infrastructure, energy, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Titled "Achievements, Opportunities, and Prospects of China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era," the report noted that in response to the global energy transition, China and the Arab states are moving with the trend, positioning new energy cooperation as a new growth driver and gradually forming a pattern characterized by the coordinated development of traditional and renewable energy, as well as mutual empowerment through both technology and projects.

The relationship between China and Arab states has a long history. From the ancient Silk Road to today's cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two sides have maintained close exchanges and mutual support. Over time, China and Arab states have developed the spirit of a friendship featuring solidarity and mutual assistance, equality and mutual benefit, inclusiveness and mutual learning.

In recent years, China-Arab cooperation has achieved concrete results. China has remained the largest trading partner of Arab states for years, while Arab states have actively joined China in Belt and Road cooperation. Cooperation in energy, finance, science and technology, investment and trade has continued to expand. Educational exchanges, tourism and youth programs have also strengthened ties between their peoples.

Such cooperation has become increasingly important under current international conditions. The world faces rising geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and growing instability in some regional hotspots. Against this backdrop, stronger coordination between China and Arab states helps support regional peace and development while contributing to a more open and balanced global economy.

China and Arab states are both important members of the developing world and important forces in international affairs. Both sides support multilateralism and advocate a fairer international order. Their cooperation therefore goes beyond bilateral interests and reflects broader efforts by developing countries to strengthen solidarity and defend common interests.

The year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Arab states. Looking ahead, both sides are expected to deepen strategic trust, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cultural exchanges and strengthen coordination on regional and global issues.

In an uncertain world, China and Arab states will continue to move forward together on their respective paths toward modernization, advance the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future to a higher level, and make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)