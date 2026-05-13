Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference releases outcome document on media cooperation

Xinhua) 16:41, May 13, 2026

CAIRO, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, a key event under the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum, concluded here Wednesday with the release of an outcome document aimed at promoting media cooperation between China and Arab countries.

According to the document, participating parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between Chinese and Arab media organizations and think tanks, promote the role of media in safeguarding peace and expand practical cooperation in various fields.

The document also calls for building a shared media narrative and enhancing cooperation in media technology and digital transformation. In addition, it put forward a number of concrete cooperation initiatives.

The event builds on the Global South Media and Think Tank Network for Communication and Cooperation, an initiative launched by Xinhua News Agency in 2024. The network has expanded rapidly, attracting over 1,000 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies and international organizations from 95 countries and regions worldwide.

Jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency and the League of Arab States, the Cairo conference aimed to deepen mutual learning, foster consensus on development, and contribute to building a high-level China-Arab community with a shared future.

The event drew approximately 250 representatives from around 110 media organizations, think tanks, government bodies, enterprises, and international institutions across China and the Arab world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)