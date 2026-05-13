China-Arab cooperation achieves fruitful results since 2022 summit: Xinhua think tank report

Xinhua) 19:51, May 13, 2026

CAIRO, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Since the first China-Arab States Summit in 2022, China and the Arab side have taken the goal of building a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era as their guiding principle, advancing cooperation across various fields, said a Xinhua think tank report released here on Wednesday.

As a new wave of global scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is accelerating, China is actively working with the Arab states to foster flagship cooperation projects in innovation-related fields, said the report titled "Achievements, Opportunities, and Prospects of China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era," released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

China has actively transferred advanced and applicable technologies to Arab states, said the report, taking the China-aided livestock technology demonstration center in Mauritania as an example. The center has successfully cultivated nearly 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares) of forage crops on the edge of the Sahara Desert, turning barren land into an oasis.

Meanwhile, China has worked with Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman and Morocco to develop several high-standard science and industrial parks jointly, it added.

Full Text: Achievements, Opportunities, and Prospects of China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)