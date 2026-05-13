China, Arab states share broad prospects for advancing cooperation: Xinhua think tank report

Xinhua) 17:42, May 13, 2026

CAIRO, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Arab states share broad prospects for advancing practical cooperation in various fields, said a Xinhua think tank report released here on Wednesday.

Titled "Achievements, Opportunities, and Prospects of China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era" and released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, the report noted that in response to the global energy transition, China and the Arab states are moving with the trend, positioning new energy cooperation as a new growth driver and gradually forming a pattern characterized by the coordinated development of traditional and renewable energy, as well as mutual empowerment through both technology and projects.

While maintaining a high level of cooperation in traditional oil and gas trade, the two sides have significantly accelerated collaboration in areas such as hydrogen energy and solar power, said the report.

China also supports its energy enterprises and financial institutions in participating in renewable energy projects in Arab countries with a total installed capacity exceeding 3 million kilowatts, it added.

The two sides also see strong momentum in cooperation in such areas as industrial capacity building, scientific and technological innovation, education and tourism, said the report.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)