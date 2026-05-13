UK King's Speech overshadowed by mounting pressure on Starmer

Xinhua) 20:32, May 13, 2026

LONDON, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Britain's King Charles III on Wednesday delivered the King's Speech outlining Prime Minister Keir Starmer's legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session, but the government's policy plans were overshadowed by growing pressure on the Labour leader over his political future.

The speech, which set out 34 proposed bills, came after Labour suffered heavy losses in last week's local elections and four junior ministers resigned from the government.

While the government sought to focus attention on economic growth, public service reform and closer ties with the European Union (EU), political debate in Britain remained dominated by speculation over whether Starmer could survive as prime minister.

The legislative program included proposals aimed at strengthening ties with the EU, including measures to align parts of British regulations with European rules to reduce trade barriers and support economic growth.

"My ministers will seek to improve relations with European partners as a vital step in strengthening European security," the king said in the speech.

The package also included plans to accelerate green energy infrastructure, reform public services and tighten immigration rules.

In a written introduction to the legislative agenda, Starmer urged Labour lawmakers to avoid internal division and back the government's reform agenda.

However, questions over Starmer's leadership continued to intensify throughout the day.

British media reported that Health Secretary Wes Streeting, widely seen as a leading figure on Labour's centre-right, held a brief meeting with Starmer in Downing Street on Wednesday morning.

Sky News later reported that allies of Streeting said he was preparing to resign on Thursday and considering a formal leadership challenge, although his office did not confirm the claims.

According to Labour Party rules, a challenger must secure nominations from 81 Labour MPs to enter a leadership contest. British media reports said Streeting currently does not appear to have enough backing to reach that threshold.

Other potential leadership contenders include Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Trade unions affiliated with Labour also increased pressure on Starmer on Wednesday, warning that he could struggle to lead the party into the next general election.

Despite calls from more than 90 Labour MPs for Starmer to step down, more than 150 lawmakers have publicly backed him to remain as party leader and prime minister.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)