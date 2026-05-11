China defeats S. Korea to win second straight recurve mixed team title at archery World Cup

Xinhua) 13:28, May 11, 2026

Medalists pose for a group photo on the podium at the awarding ceremony for the recurve women team final during Shanghai 2026 Archery World Cup stage 2 in Shanghai, east China, May 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China claimed its second recurve mixed team title from as many stops of the Archery World Cup season with a 5-3 victory over two-time Olympic champion South Korea here on Sunday.

Against the backdrop of Shanghai's Lujiazui skyline along the iconic Huangpu River on a windy morning, Huang Yuwei and Li Mengqi edged Oh Ye-jin and five-time Olympic gold medalist Kim Woo-jin 38-37 in the opening set to take a 2-0 lead. Li's crucial 10 with the final arrow of the second set earned China another point, but the South Korean pair fought back to level the match at 3-3.

In the decisive fourth set, Kim and Oh both shot eights, while the newly formed Chinese duo held their nerve to prevail 37-35 and seal the victory.

The win came after Zhu Jingyi and Sun Jingxuan had triumphed at the opening leg in Puebla, Mexico.

"I think my overall performance was quite good. There were weather factors during the match, especially the wind, which affected the arrows' trajectory, but I was able to adjust quickly," Li said.

The newly crowned national champion also praised his partnership with Huang.

"I think we worked together with great chemistry. We have a really strong understanding between us. Even though we only teamed up recently, it feels like we have been working together for a long time," he added.

Huang, meanwhile, claimed her second medal of the day after China lost 5-4 to India in a shoot-off in the women's team final to settle for silver. The 21-year-old said the key to bouncing back was to reset mentally as quickly as possible.

"I think it's important to move on after each match. Once one event is over, you turn the page and focus on the next one. The competition wasn't over, so you can't give up just because you didn't perform well earlier," she said.

Kim also finished the day with two medals after helping South Korea defeat Trkiye 6-0 in the men's team final alongside Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok, repeating the trio's triumph from last year. Vietnam beat the United States 5-3 to claim bronze.

"I really enjoyed the passion in Shanghai," said 33-year-old Kim, who collected his 34th World Cup gold medal and 16th silver.

"It's the first World Cup of the season for our team, and it's hard to say whether the result was good or bad. But we can do better at the next stage in Antalya," he added.

Champion Indian archers pose on the podium at the awarding ceremony for the recurve women team final during Shanghai 2026 Archery World Cup stage 2 in Shanghai, east China, May 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Recurve women team final runner-up, the South Korean archers pose on the podium at the awarding ceremony during Shanghai 2026 Archery World Cup stage 2 in Shanghai, east China, May 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)