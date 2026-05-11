Xi's special envoy attends Djiboutian president's inauguration

Xinhua) 13:08, May 11, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Losang Jamcan on Saturday attended Guelleh's inauguration in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti.

Guelleh met with Losang Jamcan, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, at the People's Palace on the same day.

Losang Jamcan conveyed Xi's warm congratulations and best wishes to Guelleh, noting that under the strategic guidance of both leaders, the China-Djibouti comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to deepen in recent years.

China is willing to work with Djibouti to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward traditional friendship, expand practical cooperation, and promote the further development of China-Djibouti relations, Losang Jamcan said.

For his part, Guelleh asked Losang Jamcan to convey his sincere greetings to Xi, and thanked Xi for sending a special envoy to his inauguration ceremony.

China has always been a trustworthy partner of Djibouti, Guelleh said, adding that Djibouti is willing to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China, enhance friendly exchanges in various fields, maintain close coordination in international affairs, and promote the bilateral relations to a new level.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)