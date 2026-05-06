Young generations thrive in NE China with dedication

Xinhua) 10:16, May 06, 2026

Wu Qianlu practices narrating at the China Industrial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 30, 2026.

Wu Qianlu is a post-2000s museum docent at the China Industrial Museum. Raised in Shenyang's Tiexi District, she chose to become a narrator and preserver of industrial culture after graduation. She uses accessible and heartfelt language to convey the history and achievements behind China's industrial development.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Han He)

Wu Qianlu (R) gives a guided tour at the China Industrial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 30, 2026.

Wu Qianlu is a post-2000s museum docent at the China Industrial Museum. Raised in Shenyang's Tiexi District, she chose to become a narrator and preserver of industrial culture after graduation. She uses accessible and heartfelt language to convey the history and achievements behind China's industrial development.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Han He)

Wu Qianlu arranges exhibit barriers at the China Industrial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 30, 2026.

Wu Qianlu is a post-2000s museum docent at the China Industrial Museum. Raised in Shenyang's Tiexi District, she chose to become a narrator and preserver of industrial culture after graduation. She uses accessible and heartfelt language to convey the history and achievements behind China's industrial development.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Han He)

Zhang Chuang conducts an experiment at a bio-inspired robotics lab in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 30, 2026.

Zhang Chuang, born in the 1980s, is an associate researcher at the Shenyang Institute of Automation of Chinese Academy of Sciences. He has dedicated himself to bio-inspired robotics research, focusing on integrating sensing, actuation and intelligence from biological systems with electromechanical technologies.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Zhang Chuang works at a bio-inspired robotics lab in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 30, 2026.

Zhang Chuang, born in the 1980s, is an associate researcher at the Shenyang Institute of Automation of Chinese Academy of Sciences. He has dedicated himself to bio-inspired robotics research, focusing on integrating sensing, actuation and intelligence from biological systems with electromechanical technologies.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tong Zhengyang (R) helps a colleague with a safety belt at a wind farm in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 28, 2026.

Tong Zhengyang, born in 1995, is a wind turbine maintenance technician at the Fuxin Operation Center of Datang Liaoning Branch's New Energy Division. By the age of 30, he has received multiple industry honors. In 2023, he independently developed the "Huarui Wind Turbine Safety Chain Simulator," which enhanced on-site training and improved safety skills of maintenance technicians. As a corporate trainer, he also participates in employee induction programs and has helped train a group of skilled workforce for the company.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tong Zhengyang conducts equipment maintenance at a wind farm in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 28, 2026.

Tong Zhengyang, born in 1995, is a wind turbine maintenance technician at the Fuxin Operation Center of Datang Liaoning Branch's New Energy Division. By the age of 30, he has received multiple industry honors. In 2023, he independently developed the "Huarui Wind Turbine Safety Chain Simulator," which enhanced on-site training and improved safety skills of maintenance technicians. As a corporate trainer, he also participates in employee induction programs and has helped train a group of skilled workforce for the company.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Zhang Chuang (L) discusses an experiment with a student at a bio-inspired robotics lab in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 30, 2026.

Zhang Chuang, born in the 1980s, is an associate researcher at the Shenyang Institute of Automation of Chinese Academy of Sciences. He has dedicated himself to bio-inspired robotics research, focusing on integrating sensing, actuation and intelligence from biological systems with electromechanical technologies.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This aerial drone photo shows Tong Zhengyang inspecting the cables of an anemometer at a wind farm in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 28, 2026.

Tong Zhengyang, born in 1995, is a wind turbine maintenance technician at the Fuxin Operation Center of Datang Liaoning Branch's New Energy Division. By the age of 30, he has received multiple industry honors. In 2023, he independently developed the "Huarui Wind Turbine Safety Chain Simulator," which enhanced on-site training and improved safety skills of maintenance technicians. As a corporate trainer, he also participates in employee induction programs and has helped train a group of skilled workforce for the company.

From the post-80s to post-90s and post-00s, generations of young people in northeast China have taken root in various posts, working hard with dedication. They fulfill their duties earnestly and embody the spirit of youth with perseverance and inheritance. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)