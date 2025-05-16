Mermaid reborn: China's Gen Z ocean pioneers

(People's Daily App) 16:30, May 16, 2025

China's Gen Z divers are turning childhood fantasies of becoming mermaids into a vibrant current that blends sports, art and self-expression. Jiang Yuexian, a diving instructor from Northwest China's Xinjiang, has traded desert sands for ocean depths. At Beijing's Just Diving Dive Shop, she now teaches mermaid diving — a demanding sport that requires physical strength, breath control and intense focus. Her colleague Guo Peng takes to the water as a merman, pushing back against long-held stereotypes. "Men can be mermaids too," he said. Check out the video to see how they spark curiosity, celebrate diversity and make the ocean accessible — one graceful fin stroke at a time.

(Produced by intern Mu Yihan, intern Zhang Xi, intern Chen Xiang, Ni Tao, Fan Liuyi and Liang Peiyu)

