China sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

Xinhua) 09:43, May 06, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Chen Chuandong (L) and Lebanon's Secretary-General of the High Relief Committee Bassam Naboulsi (R) sign a document at a handover ceremony of humanitarian aid in Beirut, Lebanon, May 4, 2026. China on Monday handed over two batches of humanitarian aid to the Lebanese government to assist people affected by the ongoing conflict. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday handed over two batches of humanitarian aid to the Lebanese government to assist people affected by the ongoing conflict.

The aid includes emergency food supplies as well as tents, blankets and hygiene items.

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Chen Chuandong said at the handover ceremony that the emergency aid provided by the Chinese government aims to help ease Lebanon's humanitarian crisis.

He said the aid reflects the long-standing friendship between the two countries, noting that China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, stability and unity, and will continue to provide assistance within its capacity.

Lebanon's Secretary-General of the High Relief Committee Bassam Naboulsi and Minister of Social Affairs Haneen Sayed attended the handover ceremony and expressed sincere gratitude for the aid, saying the timely assistance once again demonstrates that China is a trustworthy friend of Lebanon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)