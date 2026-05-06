Bangladeshi FM to visit China

Xinhua) 09:22, May 06, 2026

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will visit China from May 5 to 7 at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

The spokesperson said China and Bangladesh have long been each other's friends and close neighbors and are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners. Over the past five decades and more since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have been developing friendly ties on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and with mutual respect and equality, and the bilateral ties have enjoyed sustained and steady progress and delivered tangibly for the two peoples, the spokesperson added.

China attaches high importance to its relations with Bangladesh, the spokesperson said, adding that through the upcoming visit, China hopes to work with the new government of Bangladesh to enhance political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)