China hopes Bangladesh's general elections can be held smoothly: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 21:26, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Bangladesh will hold its general elections smoothly, and that Bangladesh will advance its political agenda in an orderly manner, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the general elections set to take place in Bangladesh on Feb. 12 next year. Bangladesh is making every effort to prepare for the elections.

Emphasizing that the elections are an internal affair of Bangladesh, Lin said China has consistently adhered to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries.

"We believe that Bangladesh's interim government and people have the ability to properly manage their own affairs and pursue a development path suited to their national conditions," Lin added.

