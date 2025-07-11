China willing to always be trustworthy, good friend, neighbor, partner to Bangladesh: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:09, July 11, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Touhid Hossain, adviser for foreign affairs of the interim government of Bangladesh, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to always be a trustworthy good friend, good neighbor, and good partner to Bangladesh, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday when meeting with Touhid Hossain, adviser for foreign affairs of the interim government of Bangladesh.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China has always adhered to promoting strategic cooperation with Bangladesh based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and follows a friendly policy towards all Bangladeshi people.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, which holds significant importance for both countries, said Wang, adding that China supports the interim government of Bangladesh and backs the smooth and stable conduct of elections, as well as the pursuit of a development path that suits its conditions.

Wang emphasized that China-Bangladesh cooperation is mutually beneficial, with China providing zero-tariff on Bangladeshi products, creating opportunities for its development. In contrast, the United States imposes a 35 percent tariff on Bangladesh, which is classified as one of the least developed countries, an action that is both unreasonable and unethical.

China is committed to building a community of shared future in the region, noted the Chinese foreign minister. As South Asia's largest neighboring country, China is willing to work together with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries to achieve modernization and contribute to the development and revitalization of Asia.

A trilateral deputy foreign minister level meeting of China, Bangladesh and Pakistan was successfully held in Kunming, China, and there is an expectation to work together with Bangladesh and Pakistan to solidly advance trilateral cooperation and achieve tangible results, Wang added.

For his part, Touhid said that China is a reliable and trustworthy partner and friend for Bangladesh and developing friendly cooperation with China is a consensus among the Bangladeshi people.

Touhid expressed gratitude for the selfless assistance that China has provided for Bangladesh's development over the years, stating that Bangladesh firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to learn from China's governance experience, expand friendly cooperation in areas such as trade, healthcare, strengthen regional multilateral coordination, and use the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to elevate the bilateral relationship to a new level.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)