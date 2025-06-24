Senior Chinese legislator meets delegation from Bangladesh

Xinhua) 10:19, June 24, 2025

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in Beijing on Monday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, and it is also the Year of People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges between China and Bangladesh.

China is willing to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, strengthen inter-party exchange, deepen their exchange of experience in governance, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and facilitate the in-depth development of the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Li added.

Fakhrul said that Bangladesh values its friendship with China, abides by the one-China principle, and is willing to deepen inter-party exchange and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)