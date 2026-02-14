China congratulates Bangladesh Nationalist Party on winning election

Xinhua) 09:33, February 14, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China noted that Bangladesh had a steady and smooth general election and congratulates the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on winning the election, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on the 13th national parliament election of Bangladesh, which was held on Thursday. Preliminary results show that the BNP won 209 seats out of the 297 directly elected seats that have been announced, which means that the BNP has won the election.

As a traditional friend and neighbor of Bangladesh, China supports Bangladesh in advancing its domestic political agenda, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to carry forward the time-honored friendship, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and practical cooperation in various areas, and further strengthen the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the spokesperson said.

