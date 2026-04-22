Chinese VP meets secretary-general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Xinhua) 09:32, April 22, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with a high-ranking cadre delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary-general of the Party and minister of local government, rural development and cooperatives, in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday met in Beijing with a high-ranking cadre delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary-general of the Party and minister of local government, rural development and cooperatives.

Noting that China and Bangladesh are friendly neighbors with mutual understanding and deep ties, Han said China congratulates Bangladesh on the smooth and successful conclusion of its general election, stands ready to work with Bangladesh, guided by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen cooperation in areas such as jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, and advance the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The Communist Party of China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the BNP, Han added.

Alamgir said China is a trustworthy friend and partner of Bangladesh. The new government will adhere to the one-China principle and the tradition of friendship with China, and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with China to elevate Bangladesh-China relations to a new level, he added.

Alamgir also said that the BNP will remain committed to enhancing friendship between the two parties and the two countries.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with a high-ranking cadre delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary-general of the Party and minister of local government, rural development and cooperatives, in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)