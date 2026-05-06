Hong Kong's Q1 2026 GDP growth hits near 5-year high

Xinhua) 09:01, May 06, 2026

HONG KONG, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's economy posted solid growth in Q1 2026, with real GDP rising 5.9 percent year-on-year, according to advance official estimates released on Tuesday.

This is up from the previous quarter's revised 4.0 percent growth (originally estimated at 3.8 percent) and marks the strongest quarterly expansion in nearly five years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)