Sudan, China enjoy deep-rooted, strategic partnership: Sudanese official

Xinhua) 08:37, May 06, 2026

KHARTOUM, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Sudan and China enjoy "deep-rooted" relations built on strategic partnership and mutual benefit, a member of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdullah Yahya, has said.

Speaking at the "Thank You, China" event held in Port Sudan, a city in eastern Sudan, on Monday, Yahya underscored China's crucial contribution to the country's infrastructure projects, particularly in the development of roads, bridges, dams, and power stations.

He also called on Chinese companies and financial institutions to expand investments and partnerships with their Sudanese counterparts, pledging full support from the Sudanese side.

Xu Jian, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sudan, attended the event, calling it a key highlight of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and expressing hope for stronger bilateral friendship.

The event drew 400 attendees, including Sudanese officials, diplomats, and Chinese community members.

An accompanying exhibition was organized to showcase Sudan-China ties and bilateral cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)