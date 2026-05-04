Egypt, Syria discuss regional escalation, U.S.-Iranian negotiations

Xinhua) 15:22, May 04, 2026

CAIRO, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and visiting Syrian foreign affairs chief Asaad al-Shibani held talks in Cairo on Sunday to discuss rapid regional developments, including the trajectory of U.S.-Iranian negotiations and efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

During an expanded bilateral session, the two explored ways to enhance bilateral relations and coordinate positions on current regional shifts, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Lebanon, with Abdelatty emphasizing the need for concerted regional and international efforts to prevent the region from sliding into wider conflicts and to ensure the foundations of regional security and stability.

Abdelatty said Cairo's position on the Syrian crisis since its outbreak has been based on supporting security and stability, and preserving Syria's territorial integrity and state institutions.

The Egyptian minister further stressed the importance of joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism in all its forms, address the phenomenon of foreign fighters, and ensure that Syria becomes a source of regional stability.

Regarding regional escalations, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's rejection of Israel's "blatant violations" of Syrian sovereignty, renewing Egypt's full condemnation of these actions and rejection of Israeli attempts to exploit the current situation in Syria to occupy more territory and undermine its security.

The top Egyptian diplomat called on Israel to adhere to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, reaffirming Egypt's unwavering support for ending the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)