Sharing session on China-Africa people-to-people exchanges held in Cairo

CAIRO, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A sharing session aimed at promoting China-Africa people-to-people exchanges was held here on Thursday evening, attracting some 100 diplomats, Egyptian alumni of Chinese universities, and young representatives from China and Egypt.

Addressing the event themed "Writing a Splendid Chapter of China-Africa Friendship Through Youth," Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang noted that 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and that China-Egypt ties are currently at their best in history.

The deepening of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership requires the active participation of youth, and the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future requires their continued efforts, Liao said.

Exchanges and mutual understanding between Chinese and Egyptian youth have further strengthened ties between the two peoples and offered a vivid illustration of mutual learning among civilizations, he added.

Yasser Alawi, president of Egypt's Institute for Diplomatic Studies, said Egypt attaches great importance to youth exchanges. He noted that the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has included Chinese as an optional subject in its diplomatic recruitment examinations and that the institute has incorporated study in China into its training system, laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of Egypt-China ties.

Nasser Abdel-Aal, chairman of the Egyptian Alumni Association of Chinese Universities, noted that Egypt was among the first Arab and African countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and that Egypt-China ties have withstood the test of time and produced fruitful cooperation.

Youth from both countries are not only witnesses to China-Africa friendship but will also serve as an important bridge for promoting civilizational exchanges and advancing common development, Abdel-Aal said. He added that Egyptian and Chinese youth will make new contributions through concrete actions toward building a community with a shared future for mankind.

During the event, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Egypt in cooperation with the Association of Egyptian Scholars in China, young representatives from both countries exchanged views on cooperation in areas including the training of young diplomats, language education, and academic exchanges. They also offered suggestions on further deepening China-Egypt and China-Africa youth partnerships.

