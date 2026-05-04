Profile: A Chinese prodigy on a mission to bring robots to life

Xinhua) 11:08, May 04, 2026

Peng Zhihui, co-founder, president and CTO of AgiBot, interacts with the robot AgiBot X2 in Shanghai, east China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Sitting at a Shanghai lab, Peng Zhihui spoke with a soft, rapid-fire cadence and a reserved demeanor, a striking contrast to his online persona as the "Wild Iron Man," a vlogging influencer with millions of followers.

Born in 1993 in east China's Jiangxi Province, the former Huawei prodigy, who was awarded the 2026 China Youth May Fourth Medal, is leading a quiet revolution in China by building humanoid robots at scale and infusing each with a sense of "soul."

Two years ago, AgiBot, where Peng serves as co-founder, president and CTO, was just a promising team known only within niche tech circles. By last year, the firm had captured a dominant 39 percent of the global humanoid robot market. Amid the global surge in robotics, Peng stands at the forefront alongside a cohort of young Chinese innovators.

In late March, Peng announced that AgiBot's 10,000th humanoid robot had rolled off the assembly line, a watershed moment signaling China's shift beyond prototypes into the era of mass production. His fast-paced speech appeared perfectly attuned to the country's aggressive push into embodied intelligence, the next frontier of AI where software meets hardware.

To understand Peng is to understand the ferocious pace of China's tech landscape, where competitors are racing to accelerate robotic evolution, moving robots from showroom demonstrations into real factories and homes. In this arena, even a moment's hesitation can mean being left behind.

His approach is simple, to devote all his time to research and let the technology speak for itself. Observing him, one senses an urgency so intense it feels almost palpable. That demeanor has earned him a reputation among peers for being all work and no wasted words.

Peng possessed an innate curiosity for dismantling electronics from a young age. His talent was formally recognized in 2020 when he joined Huawei's elite program. However, it was his after-hours tinkering -- specifically self-driving bicycles and six-axis robotic arms that went viral on short-video platforms -- that truly shaped his path and ultimately led him to pursue a career in robotics.

Although hailed as a "genius" during his tenure at Huawei, Peng feels he "started too late" in the AI sector compared to his world-class peers.

"Tech progress isn't natural," he said, pointing out that the last moon landing was in 1972. "Unless people exert maximum effort, the world won't advance." He characterizes his life as a "slow combustion," which must be managed to maximize output before burnout.

Surviving on a single daily meal and only four to six hours of sleep, Peng is described by a colleague as having two bodies. "When one is tired, he goes to a non-existent floor to swap it for the other and continues working." He manages his attention like an operating system scheduling processes, with preemptive multitasking, dynamic priority allocation and no idle loops. He is a man who has, in many ways, embodied the logic of the machines he builds.

At a lab in March 2025, the robot known as AgiBot X2 stood on a workbench as a skeleton of steel and wires, awaiting its "soul" to be instilled through algorithms. In just one year, the model evolved from a prototype into a commercial product, demonstrating its capabilities across entertainment and social service applications.

However, quick profits are not his primary concern. Peng, who calls himself a "full-stack overflow engineer," envisions an ambitious blueprint that integrates software algorithms, chip design, electromechanical systems and materials science. Yet, venturing into the entire industry chain in an emerging sector with unproven market potential carries risks.

His confidence is rooted in a philosophy similar to Elon Musk's first principles thinking. "As long as it doesn't violate the laws of physics, no bug is unsolvable," said Peng. In his view, every technical challenge has a definitive, optimal engineering solution.

In Peng's view, China's strength lies in "software-hardware synergy." "Overseas markets started earlier on theory, but China wins on engineering, supply chains, and scenarios."

He believes that data-fed algorithmic evolution gives Chinese companies a distinct competitive edge, describing it as a cycle of compounding returns in which mass production generates real-world data, which refines models and expands the ecosystem, ultimately driving greater demand and more application scenarios.

He defines 2026 as the "Year of Deployment," a concept proven on April 14 when four AgiBot humanoids completed an eight-hour live-streamed shift on a real assembly line in Nanchang, Jiangxi. This event marks a great leap in empowering China's manufacturing sector with embodied AI.

In a tight space, AgiBot Genie G2 identified and grabbed materials at near-human speeds, placing them in test boxes and flagging defects. This fluid sequence of actions remains technically impossible for standard programmed automation.

"When it comes to turning robots into practical productivity tools, China is currently leading the way," said Peng. Now, AgiBot has slashed the unit cost from over a million yuan (about 146,600 U.S. dollars) to less than 200,000 yuan.

Most of Peng's robotic brainchildren feature a rounded, docile design, distinct from the armored aesthetic of Marvel's Iron Man. "If a robot is feeding your grandmother, you wouldn't want it to look like a refrigerator," he once said. This human-centric aesthetic reveals a compassionate side to the geek's personality.

He envisions a future where robots free humanity from mundane tasks but always stay by the human side to cooperate. "Robots are meant to enhance human capability, not substitute it."

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)