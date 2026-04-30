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Pic story of robot engineer at bionic robot innovation center in Changchun, China's Jilin

Xinhua) 16:49, April 30, 2026

Wang Tingting observes a robot writing in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. Inside the training ground of a bionic robot innovation center, robot engineer Wang Tingting, wearing motion-capture equipment, guided bionic robots through tasks such as grasping, walking and laying. The robots undergo stages including action demonstration, data collection, precise calibration, and repeated error correction.

What appears to be a simple sorting action requires Wang Tingting to repeat it hundreds of times to ensure the robots operate accurately, stably, and safely in real environments. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Wang Tingting (R) adjusts a robot with her colleague in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Wang Tingting adjusts a robot in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Wang Tingting puts on motion capture equipment in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Wang Tingting operates a robot in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Wang Tingting (R) adjusts a robot with her colleague in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Wang Tingting trains a robot to pick up components in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)