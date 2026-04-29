Intelligent robots captivate visitors at 9th Digital China Summit in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 16:54, April 29, 2026

A child experiences a ride on a robotic dog at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

A visitor views the Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune, written by a robot at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

Intelligent robots exhibited at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit, held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, have attracted wide attention for their versatile capabilities.

At the artificial intelligence (AI)-themed section of the experience zone, a robot demonstrated its traditional Chinese calligraphy skills by meticulously writing the Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune; a tea-serving robot carefully warmed cups and poured tea; and a robot playing Xiangqi, also known as Chinese chess, drew crowds of focused spectators.

In addition to artistic and cultural skills, the same section has also witnessed high-tech demonstrations of practical skills by robots, including autonomous firefighting inspection robots capable of entering fire sites to access conditions and leash-free robotic dogs skillfully avoiding obstacles.

Covering an area of 56,000 square meters, the exhibition at the 9th Digital China Summit features more than 100 interactive experience projects from over 400 organizations.

The experience zone comprises five major exhibition sections and three special zones. The newly introduced AI section is attracting significant attention.

The experience zone will remain open until May 4, showcasing over 6,000 technologies, products, and projects, with approximately 65 percent making their debut.

Visitors play Xiangqi, also known as Chinese chess, with a robot at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Li Yuze, an intern of People's Daily Online)

A robot performs a dance for children at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Li Yuze, an intern of People's Daily Online)

A visitor takes a leash-free robotic dog for a "walk," drawing widespread attention at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

A robot serves tea to visitors at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

A visitor interacts with an AI-powered virtual human and experiences emotional companionship services at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit, held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

A staff member introduces an AI-powered flexible production line to visitors at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit, held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

A little girl poses for a photo with an AI-powered drone at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

A robot imitates human movements in real time at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ouyang Yiyi)

Photo shows an autonomous firefighting inspection robot displayed at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit, held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Li Yuze, an intern of People's Daily Online)

An embodied intelligence training machine mimics visitors' movements in real time at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit, held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Li Yuze, an intern of People's Daily Online)

A visitor plays "rock, paper, scissors" with a robot at the on-site experience zone of the ongoing 9th Digital China Summit, held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Li Yuze, an intern of People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)