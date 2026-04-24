Unmanned farming highlighted at Shandong's int'l vegetable sci-tech expo

Xinhua) 15:04, April 24, 2026

A robotic dog carrying agricultural gadgets is seen at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026. Featuring more than 50 types of agricultural robots in its booth for digital agriculture, this year's expo allow visitors to peep into the future of unmanned farming. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A seedling planting robot is seen at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026. Featuring more than 50 types of agricultural robots in its booth for digital agriculture, this year's expo allow visitors to peep into the future of unmanned farming. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A vertical plantation scenario for unmanned farming is displayed at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026. Featuring more than 50 types of agricultural robots in its booth for digital agriculture, this year's expo allow visitors to peep into the future of unmanned farming. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A spraying robot is seen at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026. Featuring more than 50 types of agricultural robots in its booth for digital agriculture, this year's expo allow visitors to peep into the future of unmanned farming. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A seedling planting robot is seen at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026. Featuring more than 50 types of agricultural robots in its booth for digital agriculture, this year's expo allow visitors to peep into the future of unmanned farming. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

All-weather field environment monitoring devices are displayed at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026. Featuring more than 50 types of agricultural robots in its booth for digital agriculture, this year's expo allow visitors to peep into the future of unmanned farming. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)