Robot industry thrives with policy support in Qinhuangdao, China's Hebei
A staff member of an intelligent robot industrial base trains a robot in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2026. Local authorities in Haigang District has set up an innovation platform and introduced tailored policies to encourage enterprises in robot industry to increase their investment in research and development, thereby advancing the upgrade of products covering a wide range. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Staff members of an intelligent robot industrial base debug a robot in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2026. Local authorities in Haigang District has set up an innovation platform and introduced tailored policies to encourage enterprises in robot industry to increase their investment in research and development, thereby advancing the upgrade of products covering a wide range. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member of an intelligent robot industrial base trains a robot in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2026. Local authorities in Haigang District has set up an innovation platform and introduced tailored policies to encourage enterprises in robot industry to increase their investment in research and development, thereby advancing the upgrade of products covering a wide range. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member of an intelligent robot industrial base trains a robot in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2026. Local authorities in Haigang District has set up an innovation platform and introduced tailored policies to encourage enterprises in robot industry to increase their investment in research and development, thereby advancing the upgrade of products covering a wide range. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member of an intelligent robot industrial base debugs robots in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2026. Local authorities in Haigang District has set up an innovation platform and introduced tailored policies to encourage enterprises in robot industry to increase their investment in research and development, thereby advancing the upgrade of products covering a wide range. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member of an intelligent robot industrial base debugs a robot in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2026. Local authorities in Haigang District has set up an innovation platform and introduced tailored policies to encourage enterprises in robot industry to increase their investment in research and development, thereby advancing the upgrade of products covering a wide range. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
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