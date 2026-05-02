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Wildlife conservation specialist advances milu deer protection with technology and research

Xinhua) 10:53, May 02, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Yang Tao, a wildlife conservation specialist at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve, has spent 15 years in protecting milu deer along the Yangtze River.

Through years of daily patrols and field monitoring, Yang has systematically recorded changes in the deer population. His work has helped build a detailed database on the animals' habits and the conditions needed to protect the species.

Yang has also led a biodiversity survey and carried out research related to milu deer conservation. In recent years, he has promoted the development of a smart conservation management system, including an intelligent monitoring platform, infrared cameras, high-definition surveillance equipment and drone patrols.

After years of efforts by protectors like Yang, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached over 2,900 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Yang Tao (L) and his colleague monitor milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows Yang Tao driving to a milu deer monitoring site at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yang Tao (L) and his colleague replace the batteries of an infrared camera at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yang Tao takes photos of milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yang Tao (R) communicates with his colleague at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yang Tao (C) and his colleagues work at the monitoring center of Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yang Tao works at the laboratory of Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yang Tao (L) takes photos of milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Yang Tao (R) and his colleague check a pest monitoring site at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)