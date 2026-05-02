International youths praise China's green development practices

Xinhua) 10:31, May 02, 2026

CHENGDU, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The first session of an international youth knowledge exchange study camp was held from April 28 to 30 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Wenchuan County, also in Sichuan.

The event was hosted by the China International Youth Exchange Center, organized by the Wenchuan County people's government, and co-organized by the Global Student Development Working Committee of the World Association of Young Scientists.

Over 40 participants, including scientific and technological workers from China, the Netherlands, Italy and Greece, and student representatives majoring in art from both China and abroad, deeply experienced China's vivid practices and development achievements in ecological protection and rural revitalization through co-creation workshops, field visits and dialogue sessions.

For many international youths who traveled from afar, Wenchuan is not just a geographical symbol but also a window into China's ecological civilization practices. Located along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Wenchuan is an important ecological barrier and water source conservation area, as well as one of the core areas of the Giant Panda National Park. Eighteen years ago, a massive earthquake left the area in ruins. Nowadays, this land has returned to the world stage, but with a different posture.

In Shuimo Township of Wenchuan County, the international youths witnessed the green transformation of a small town. This ancient town, which has existed since the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), entirely relocated 63 highly polluting and energy-intensive enterprises after the earthquake.

Today, the streets are lined with homestays, handicraft shops and local product stores, while more than 80 percent of local villagers are engaged in tourism. Having transformed from an industrial base into an eco-cultural tourism town, Shuimo Township has been rated by the United Nations as a global best practice case for post-disaster reconstruction.

Paola Giudicianni, a researcher with the Institute for Sciences and Technologies for Sustainable Energy and Mobility, stood in this small town surrounded by mountains and said: "The natural environment here is very impressive, the mountains, the whole environment and the pandas are so cool." After seeing photos taken both before and after the earthquake in a museum, Giudicianni, from Italy, said it was particularly admirable how fast the city was reconstructed following such a strong quake.

Regarding how to understand the concept of "harmony between humanity and nature," Giudicianni said: "I see that Chinese people are very connected with the place where they live. I think being proud of your roots, the place you were born, is like an engine. It drives you to improve it, connect with it and respect it."

Arnold Tukker, a professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands and a member of Academia Europaea, said that China, with green development and ecological protection as its foundation and science and technology as auxiliary tools, has provided valuable experience for the integration of global sustainable development and technological innovation.

During the exchanges in Sichuan, a consensus became increasingly clear: climate change, environmental degradation and resource constraints are common challenges for all humanity, and no country can address them alone, with young people a vital force driving the green transition. European experts and scholars brought experience in fields such as the circular economy, clean energy, water treatment and biomass utilization, while Chinese youth showcased vivid practices like green and low-carbon transition, as well as sustainable business innovation.

"I believe that with strong international networks and cooperation, we can make a crucial difference in promoting global sustainable development," Tukker added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)