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Beijing Xiangshan Forum to convene navigator meeting on May 7-9
(Xinhua) 16:42, April 30, 2026
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 Beijing Xiangshan Forum Navigator Meeting will be held in Beijing from May 7 to 9, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said that over 120 defense officials, experts, scholars, and media representatives from more than 30 countries and international organizations have been invited to attend the meeting.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
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