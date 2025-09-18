Home>>
12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opens in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:16, September 18, 2025
The 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opens at the Beijing International Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)
The 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opens at the Beijing International Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yanqing/Xinhua)
