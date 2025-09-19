China's defense minister calls for more just, equitable global security governance system

Xinhua) 08:43, September 19, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with all parties to promote the building of a more just and equitable global security governance system, Minister of National Defense Dong Jun said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during separate meetings with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, Uruguayan Defense Minister Sandra Lazo, and Somalian Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi. All of the three foreign defense ministers are in Beijing to attend the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum running from Sept. 17 to 19.

The world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation, with rising calls, especially from the Global South, for peace, development and cooperation, Dong said.

China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen defense and security cooperation, firmly remain a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, and promote the building of a more just and equitable global security governance system.

During these meetings, the foreign defense ministers congratulated the successful convening of the forum and commended China for its important role in promoting dialogue and exchanges, enhancing friendship and mutual trust, and building consensus.

Phan Van Giang said the Vietnamese side is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as personnel exchanges, joint exercises and training and border defense exchanges, while advancing the solid and in-depth development of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

Lazo said the Uruguayan side is willing to draw on China's successful experience in various fields, and further deepen cooperation with China in defense and security, and international peacekeeping, among other areas.

Stressing Somalia's adherence to the one-China principle, Fiqi said the country is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in defense and security, and continuously enhance the ability of the two militaries to address common challenges.

