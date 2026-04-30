Sanya 2026 impresses with organization, venues and hospitality

Xinhua) 16:41, April 30, 2026

SANYA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Beach Games has found a fitting stage in Sanya, one of China's best-known tropical destinations, leaving athletes and officials not only impressed but also charmed.

"True tourism paradise," wrote Mohd Akbal Amin, vice chair of the Asian council of the International Federation of Sport Climbing, in a guestbook at the Games' main media center.

His words echoed a sentiment shared across delegations: this is not just a competition venue, but a destination.

"It is both vibrant and naturally beautiful, with characteristics that align closely with beach and coastal sports," said Abdulaziz Baeshen, CEO and secretary general of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Mohammad Malak, captain of Iran's beach kabaddi team, described the city as "beautiful, clean and highly liveable" during his first visit to China.

Participants have also praised the quality and organization of the competition venues. Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, said the Games were exceptionally well organized, citing the opening ceremony, overall operations and high-standard facilities after visiting venues for beach kabaddi, sailing and beach wrestling.

Behind the scenes, the Games has been shaped by a deliberate philosophy, one that balances spectacle with sustainability. Rather than relying on permanent construction, organizers made extensive use of temporary venues, allowing the coastline to remain largely untouched. Only the 3x3 basketball court was newly built, while six venue clusters stretch across 22 kilometers of Sanya Bay, blending into the skyline rather than overwhelming it.

At the Tianya Haijiao venue cluster, where sport climbing took place against a dramatic coastal backdrop, Amin described the setup as "world-class." For him, the site is more than a competition space. It also points to the sport's potential to grow in a city already primed for global attention.

Nearby, the beach volleyball courts offered a different kind of stage. With fine sand underfoot and the sea just beyond the sidelines, the setting has drawn comparisons from experienced observers. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, second vice president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, said the overall standard exceeded even that of the Beach Volleyball World Championships in his experience.

In addition to the competition arrangements, the city's services and volunteer support have been widely recognized. A total of 4,680 event volunteers and around 6,000 city volunteers provided assistance throughout the April 22-30 Games.

A delegation official from the Philippines said staff responded promptly to requests and showed professionalism in both preparation and on-site services. The official added that Sanya offers a useful reference for Cebu, which will host the next edition of the Games.

Then there is the Athletes' Village, where competition gives way to connection. As evening falls, the space takes on a different atmosphere. Traditional performances unfold alongside beachside concerts, while demonstrations of intangible cultural heritage invite curiosity and participation. Here, the Games take on another meaning, not just as contests of strength and skill, but as exchanges of culture and identity.

Chang Chun-Sheng, a 3x3 basketball player and opening ceremony flag bearer for the Chinese Taipei delegation, found himself drawn to these quieter moments. Between training sessions and matches, he joined others for table tennis, billiards and even mahjong. It was in these shared spaces, he said, that the experience became truly memorable, trading pins and stories with athletes from across Asia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)