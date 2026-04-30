Chinese climbers claim gold in speed climbing men's relay at 6th Asian Beach Games

(People's Daily App) 15:08, April 30, 2026

China's Zhao Yicheng and Long Jianguo smashed the world record twice en route to gold in the men's speed climbing relay at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, Hainan Province, on Wednesday. First breaking the previous world record of 10.06 seconds in the quarterfinals (10.04s), they stormed up the wall in the final with a stunning 9.75s -- explosive vertical power!

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)