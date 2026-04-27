6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya: 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event
Gold medalists team China (top), silver medalists team China's Hong Kong (bottom L) and bronze medalists team Japan pose during the awarding ceremony for the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Gold medalists team China react during the awarding ceremony for the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Lu Meiyi (C) and Teng Yunfeng (R) of China relay during the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Yu Shing Him (rear) of China's Hong Kong crosses the finish line during the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Choi Yan Yin (1st R) and Yu Shing Him of China's Hong Kong relay during the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team China's Hong Kong (L) and bronze medalists team Japan react during the awarding ceremony for the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Luo Yunkang of China crosses the finish line during the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Athletes start during the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Choi Yan Yin of China's Hong Kong competes during the 4x mixed relay of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Photos
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