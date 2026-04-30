Vlog: come with me to 2026 Asian Beach Games

People's Daily Online) 08:50, April 30, 2026

The 6th Asian Beach Games opened on April 22 in China's tropical resort city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Scheduled from April 22 to 30, the Games feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 62 events. It is the second time that China has hosted the Asian Beach Games, after the 2012 edition in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)