Chinese VP meets Australian foreign minister on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:29, April 30, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on bilateral relations in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han said that China-Australia relations have made significant progress over the past decade or so, but also experienced ups and downs. China and Australia's adherence to treating each other as equals, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and mutually beneficial cooperation, conforms to the fundamental interests of both sides, Han added.

He noted that China stands ready to work with Australia to implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of both countries, hold on to the right direction for bilateral ties, strengthen alignment of development strategies, enhance dialogue and exchanges, and build a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Penny Wong said that currently Australia-China relations have maintained a sound growth momentum, with steady progress in mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that Australia highly values its ties with China and will enhance communication and dialogue, expand pragmatic cooperation, and advance sustained development of bilateral relations.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)