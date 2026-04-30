China, Australia should jointly uphold multilateralism: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:32, April 30, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds the eighth China-Australia diplomatic and strategic dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China and Australia should jointly stand on the right side of history and on the side of multilateralism, jointly uphold the global free trade system and maintain the stability and smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains, play a constructive role in the political settlement of hotspot issues, and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding the eighth China-Australia diplomatic and strategic dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Beijing.

Wang stated that people-to-people exchanges between China and Australia serve the interests of both sides, and both governments should further enhance mutual understanding. He hopes Australia will safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese personnel.

Wang said China's friendly cooperation with Pacific Island countries doesn't target any third party, and Australia should view this with objectivity and rationality.

Wang added that as the rotating chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), China is willing to strengthen cooperation with all parties, including Australia, to invigorate and revive the process of building an Asia-Pacific community.

Wang also offered an in-depth explanation of China's position on the Taiwan question.

For her part, Wong said that the Australian side adheres to the one-China policy, opposes "Taiwan independence," and hopes that the Taiwan question can be peacefully resolved.

The economies of Australia and China are highly complementary and close cooperation in various fields such as economy and trade is in the common interests of both sides, said the Australian foreign minister, adding that Australia supports China in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, does not exclude any country from carrying out cooperation for the development of island nations, and is willing to work with China to safeguard international rules and ensure energy security.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds the eighth China-Australia diplomatic and strategic dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)