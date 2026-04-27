Australian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:01, April 27, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong will visit China from April 28 to 30, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Wong will make the trip at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)