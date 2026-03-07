China denounces Australia's provocative operations in Yellow Sea

Xinhua) 12:31, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday rejected accusations by Australia about an aircraft encounter over the Yellow Sea and expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition against Australia's distortion of facts.

Responding to a media query, Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said that an Australian frigate recently dispatched its shipborne helicopters multiple times to conduct close-in reconnaissance against China in the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea under the pretext of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"These actions constituted continuous provocations and endangered China's national security," Jiang said.

He added that the Chinese military responded swiftly and their operations were legitimate, reasonable, professional, and in full compliance with international law and practices.

Jiang also said that U.N. Security Council resolutions do not authorize any country to deploy military forces in waters or airspace under another country's jurisdiction to conduct surveillance activities under the pretext of monitoring violations.

China will not tolerate any acts that undermine its sovereignty and security in the name of implementing U.N. resolutions, he stressed.

Jiang urged Australia to respect China's sovereignty and security concerns, stop spreading false information, strictly restrain the actions of its naval and air forces, and avoid risky provocations that could undermine regional peace and stability.

