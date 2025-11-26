China ready to build more mature strategic partnership with Australia: top legislator

Xinhua) 09:12, November 26, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Australia's Governor-General Samantha Mostyn in Canberra, Australia, Nov. 24, 2025. Zhao paid an official visit to the country from Saturday to Tuesday at the invitation of Australia's Speaker of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

CANBERRA, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has voiced China's readiness to promote the building of a more mature, stable and productive comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia during his official visit to the country from Saturday to Tuesday at the invitation of Australia's Speaker of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with Australia's Governor-General Samantha Mostyn and attended a working breakfast held by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra. He also held talks with Lines and Dick.

When meeting with Mostyn, Zhao said that, under the strategic guidance of Chinese and Australian leaders, relations between the two countries have returned to a stable and positive development track in recent years.

The economic advantages of China and Australia are highly complementary, and the foundation for practical cooperation is solid with broad prospects, Zhao said, adding that China is willing to work with Australia to deepen exchanges and cooperation across various fields, and to promote the building of a more mature, stable, and productive comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mostyn said that Australia and China have carried out good cooperation in trade, culture, education and other areas, and bilateral relations have continued to deepen.

China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026, which is of great significance for upholding and advancing multilateralism, the governor-general said, adding that Australia looks forward to the success of the meeting.

Australia is willing to enhance cooperation with China in areas such as green infrastructure, energy transition, climate change, and the protection of women's rights, Mostyn said.

When taking breakfast with Albanese, Zhao noted that China-Australia relations have turned around, with dialogue and cooperation in various fields restored and restarted, which has been widely welcomed and supported by people from all sectors in both countries.

There is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and Australia, Zhao said, pointing out that China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued high-quality development, and expanded high-level opening-up.

China is willing to carry out mutually beneficial cooperation and share development opportunities with all countries, including Australia, he said, adding that it is necessary to consolidate and deepen cooperation in areas such as energy and mineral resources, scientific and technological innovation, digital economy and infrastructure.

The Chinese top legislator said that issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xizang, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea concern China's territorial sovereignty and core interests, and it is hoped that Australia will understand and respect China's position.

The current foundation for the development of Australia-China relations is sound, Albanese said, expressing Australia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with China and its support for China's hosting of the APEC meeting next year.

Trade between Australia and China has grown rapidly in recent years, and exchanges in tourism, education, culture and other fields help the younger generation experience different cultures and develop long-lasting friendships, the Australian prime minister said.

The Australian side is willing to maintain regular communication with the Chinese side and promote the continued stable development of bilateral relations, Albanese said.

When meeting with Lines and Dick, Zhao said that the National People's Congress of China is willing to work with the Parliament of Australia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance exchanges at all levels of the legislative bodies, leverage the strengths and advantages of the bodies' special committees and members, strengthen dialogue and exchanges, increase the stability and effectiveness of cooperation, and provide legal guarantees for practical cooperation between the two countries.

Zhao also briefed them on an overview of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, as well as the situation of China's opening up and expanding domestic demand in China.

He expressed that the legislatures of the two countries could carry out exchanges and mutual learning on foreign-related legislation and create a favorable business environment.

Lines said that exchanges and cooperation among legislative bodies are conducive to promoting the development of bilateral relations.

Dialogue is the key to the relations between the two countries, and economic and trade cooperation is the foundation of them, she said, adding that a stable trade relationship is of great significance to both countries.

Australia welcomes Chinese investment and will enhance cooperation in areas of common interest, Lines said.

For his part, Dick said that the development of Australia-China relations has created more opportunities for bilateral trade.

Over the past two years, the legislative bodies of the two sides have maintained a good momentum of exchanges, with reciprocal visits taking place, Dick said, adding that he looks forward to further development of Australia-China relations and exchanges and cooperation between their legislative bodies.

During his visit to Australia, Zhao also met with Premier of Queensland David Crisafulli in Brisbane, expressing his expectation to deepen local exchanges and cooperation and promote the development of bilateral relations. Zhao visited Arrow Energy, a Queensland-based producer of natural gas and electricity, hoping to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation between China and Australia and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

