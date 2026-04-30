9th Digital China Summit opens in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:17, April 30, 2026

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows an exterior view of Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center, the venue for the 9th Digital China Summit, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The summit, under the theme "Accelerating Innovation and Development in Digital Technologies and Deepening the Building of Digital China", opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A visitor (1st L) tries AI glasses with real-time translation at the 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2026. The summit, under the theme "Accelerating Innovation and Development in Digital Technologies and Deepening the Building of Digital China", opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2026 shows Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center, the venue for the 9th Digital China Summit, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The summit, under the theme "Accelerating Innovation and Development in Digital Technologies and Deepening the Building of Digital China", opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Wang Xingxing, founder and chief executive officer of Unitree Robotics, speaks at a main forum of the 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2026. The summit, under the theme "Accelerating Innovation and Development in Digital Technologies and Deepening the Building of Digital China", opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)