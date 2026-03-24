9th Digital China Summit to spotlight achievements, tech advancements, ecosystem development

Xinhua) 14:29, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Digital China Summit will convene in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, from April 29 to 30, placing greater emphasis on showcasing achievements, releasing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a thriving digital ecosystem, an official said on Tuesday.

Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration (NDA), made the remarks at a State Council Information Office press conference, adding that the theme of the upcoming summit is accelerating innovation and development in digital technologies and deepening the building of Digital China.

The summit will highlight landmark accomplishments and milestone progress in the development of Digital China. Key releases will include the Digital China Development Report (2025) and the Digital China Development Index.

More than 30 critical policies, reports and standards related to Digital China will be unveiled by governmental bodies, including the NDA, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Nearly 400 leading enterprises, including China Southern Power Grid and Alibaba, will introduce their latest technologies and products in digital transformation.

The summit will also showcase nearly 100 exemplary cases of data element integration across agriculture, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, culture and tourism, with over 65 percent of exhibits making their debut.

The summit will see the launch of over 20 technical outcomes from seven top universities, including Tsinghua University and Peking University, alongside over 10 research institutions such as the National Data Development Research Institute and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

It will feature four ecosystem conferences focused on AI subsectors, organized by China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile and Huawei. These sessions will gather over 400 upstream and downstream enterprises to explore collaboration and development opportunities.

This year's summit will introduce an "industry matchmaking hub" to directly connect innovative outcomes with market demand.

The summit is jointly hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the NDA, the CAC, the MIIT and the People's Government of Fujian Province. It will feature more than 50 dialogue and exchange sessions, a Digital China Innovation Competition, and an on-site experience zone, while over 100 special events will be held concurrently.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)