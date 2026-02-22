China's manufacturing digital drive reaches mass adoption stage: report
BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's digital push in the manufacturing sector has entered a stage of broad-based adoption, with the vast majority of large industrial enterprises implementing digital upgrades, a report said.
The report released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said the breadth of digital transformation across the manufacturing sector has expanded markedly, signaling a shift to scaled deployment.
As of December 2025, 89.6 percent of major industrial firms had undertaken digital retrofitting. Digital upgrades have particularly advanced faster in the automotive, shipbuilding, and electronic information manufacturing sectors, with their digital upgrades rate reaching 94.4 percent, 94.2 percent, and 93.9 percent, respectively.
Digital transformation has emerged as a key driver of efficiency, resilience and green production, according to Jiao Beibei, an engineer with the academy.
China should further accelerate the adoption of digital technologies by aligning transformation efforts with companies' operational needs and broader industrial upgrading goals, the report said, calling for stronger support in standards-setting, infrastructure, and other fundamental areas.
Photos
Related Stories
- China accelerates high-quality digital development in 2025
- Digital trade set to take wing
- City showcases digital urban future
- Intelligent integration will define digital future
- China Int'l Digital Economy Expo 2025 kicks off in Hebei
- China pushes for vigorous development of digital consumption
- Digital innovations breathe new life into Foguang temple
- Tapping digital tech urged to build cultural strength
- China reports strong increase in online sales of digital products
- China's digital industry revenue up 9.4 pct in Q1
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.