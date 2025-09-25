China pushes for vigorous development of digital consumption

Xinhua) 10:24, September 25, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a set of guidelines to vigorously develop digital consumption, with the aim of improving life in the digital era, according to a document released by the Ministry of Commerce and seven other government organs.

The guidelines will leverage China's super-large market, expand the diversified digital consumption supply, innovate and enrich digital consumption scenarios, and promote a higher-level dynamic balance between digital supply and demand.

The guidelines outline 14 tasks across four main areas, including enriching the digital consumption supply by boosting spending on digital products, enhancing digital services consumption, innovating digital content, and expanding digital consumption channels.

Additionally, the guidelines seek to foster and strengthen digital consumption businesses through measures such as those to enhance their innovation capabilities and empower the digital development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The guidelines also look to optimize the digital consumption support system by building digital consumption platforms, improving the express delivery and logistics network, improving payment convenience, and increasing fiscal and financial support.

They call for a favorable environment for digital consumption to be fostered through measures such as those related to conducting promotional activities, and promoting international exchange and cooperation.

