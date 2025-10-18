China Int'l Digital Economy Expo 2025 kicks off in Hebei

Xinhua) 15:22, October 18, 2025

This photo taken on Oct 17, 2025 shows the China International Digital Economy Expo 2025 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last until Oct. 19. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Visitors learn about an intelligent vehicle during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2025 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last until Oct. 19. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A visitor plays gobang with a robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2025 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last until Oct. 19. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A visitor sits on a motorbike during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2025 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last until Oct. 19. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Visitors interact with a robot dog during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2025 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last until Oct. 19. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

