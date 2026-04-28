Qiantang River's fleeting masterpiece
(People's Daily App) 16:48, April 28, 2026
When the surging tide of the Qiantang River retreats, the exposed tidal flat reveals nature's breathtaking "sand painting" – a true masterpiece.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China makes historic achievements in river conservation, governance: report
- China ready to share river governance expertise with the world: report
- China's intelligent river governance draws global attention
- Rare crescent-shaped tidal bore on the Qiantang River
- Defying mountains, spanning rivers: The art of bridge engineering
- Qiantang River after rain
- Scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of China's Inner Mongolia
- River patrol journals: A 700,000-character chronicle of green development
- Yangtze porpoise growth reflects river conservation success in China
- River renaissance: Liangma stands as city landmark
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.