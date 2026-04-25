China launches new test satellites for internet technology

Xinhua) 15:50, April 25, 2026

XICHANG, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new set of test satellites promoting internet technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern Sichuan Province on Friday.

The satellites were launched at 2:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket and have entered their preset orbits.

These satellites will be mainly used to carry out technology tests and verifications, including direct satellite-to-phone broadband connectivity and space-ground network integration.

Friday's launch was the 639th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)