Chinese navy conducts exercises in waters east of Luzon Island

Xinhua) 14:01, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Naval Task Group 107 has recently conducted military exercises in the waters east of the Philippine Luzon Island, according to a statement released by the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command on Friday.

These exercises focused on live-fire drills, air-sea coordination, rapid maneuvering, and underway replenishment to test integrated joint operations capabilities, the statement noted.

It also noted that this was a necessary operation in response to the current regional situation, and it was fully in compliance with international law and practice.

Forces of the Southern Theater Command will regularly conduct corresponding military operations based on the need of the security situation to safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability, the statement added.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)