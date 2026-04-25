The Youth | Young people on Gulangyu Island find poetry bound with the sea

As the sea breeze sweeps through the red-tiled alleys of Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, and bougainvillea sway atop the walls, this island embraced by the sea not only harbors a century of elegance but also brims with an endless stream of poetic grace.

Three individuals bound by poetry have written their own literary stories here, breathing new life into the island's poetic spirit in the modern era.

"I brought some fictional elements from poetry into real life." Yan Fei, a poet who has been rooted on Gulangyu Island for over a decade, opened small shops named "Nie Xiaoqing" and "Qi Xiaojie" as a tribute to poetry. He also initiated the "Twin Cities Poetry Gathering," the "Fujian Poetry Gathering," and the first Gulangyu Poetry Exhibition at the Yangtao Courtyard.

In Yan's eyes, "every corner of Gulangyu is poetry," and beneath his pen, the Lujiang River "resembles a hairtail, its sparkling waters flowing gently into the sea." For him, poetry is a channel for youthful emotions and a faith woven into everyday life, while his family's support provides the firmest foundation for this passion. He says that poetry will never leave him and the flowing moments of life are poetry itself.

Li Huai, a young teacher, builds a bridge to poetry through recitation. From being moved by the vocal charm of "Saying Good-bye to Cambridge Again," to gazing at the city lights of Xiamen from the beaches of Gulangyu, he has found an outlet for expression in the tranquility of the island. "I think every era deeply needs poetry, and poetry is essential."

In Li's view, poetry recitation is a "re-creation," injecting one's own understanding and feelings while respecting the original work. He notes that poetry is an expressive medium well-suited for introverts, allowing scattered emotions to find resonance. The serenity and inclusiveness of Gulangyu perfectly match his inner reflection that "the sea represents hope, and the island represents belonging," allowing a poetic spirit to grow naturally in a noisy era.

Bezokiny Irinya Narah, a master's student from Madagascar at Chinese Language and Culture College of Huaqiao University, has grasped the true essence of poetry through cross-cultural encounters. The poem "A Lane in the Rain" helped her discover herself through Chinese poetry, transforming her from someone introverted and timid into someone blooming with bravery.

On Gulangyu Island, Narah experiences the pure tranquility of the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature and realizes the boundary-transcending power of poetry—it is not merely a release of emotion, but a bond for exploring oneself and connecting with the world.

The sound of the waves remains; the charm of poetry lingers. On Gulangyu Island, poetry has never been far from life. Hidden in the waves and blended into the streets, it serves as a spiritual lighthouse for everyone who walks with poetry, helping them settle their souls and chase their dreams.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)