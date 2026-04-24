Interview: China plays key role in global geoparks network, supports international development: UNESCO official

Xinhua) 14:04, April 24, 2026

This undated file photo shows a portrait of Kristof Vandenberghe, chief of the Section for Earth Sciences and Geoparks at UNESCO. (Xinhua)

PARIS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China plays a leading role in the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network (GGN) and is increasingly contributing its experience to other countries, a UNESCO official has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Wednesday, Kristof Vandenberghe, chief of the Section for Earth Sciences and Geoparks at UNESCO, highlighted China's strong domestic system and growing international outreach in this regard. He also expressed hope that China could support and help train neighboring countries and African nations in developing geoparks.

UNESCO on Thursday officially approved the inclusion of 12 new geoparks in its GGN, including Changshan UNESCO Global Geopark in east China's Zhejiang Province and Mount Siguniang UNESCO Global Geopark in southwest China's Sichuan Province. With these additions, China now has 51 geoparks in the network, maintaining its position as the country with the largest number worldwide.

Launched in 2015, the UNESCO Global Geoparks program brings together sites of geological heritage of international significance, combining conservation, environmental education and sustainable development, while supporting indigenous peoples and local communities.

According to UNESCO, there are now 241 UNESCO Global Geoparks across 51 countries. China alone accounts for 51 of them. He said China has led the development of geoparks from an early stage and continues to set the pace.

"Actually, China is one of the few countries where the concept of geoparks and the protection of geo-heritage are built into national law. They developed the national law for rural development, to promote tourism towards more remote areas. And now it gives people not only pride and purpose, but also revenue," Vandenberghe said, adding that this was precisely the original goal behind the geopark concept.

Zhangjiajie UNESCO Global Geopark, known for its unique landscapes, attracts international visitors and inspired scenes in the film Avatar, he said.

Beyond its domestic achievements, China is also sharing its expertise internationally. Vandenberghe said many countries in Asia learn from Chinese experts, noting that the China University of Geosciences in Beijing organizes an intensive geopark training course each year. Chinese experts also take part in UNESCO revalidation missions around the world.

"They bring their expertise from China to geoparks in Latin America, in Europe and in Asia. They promote the model, they promote the idea, they promote their expertise," he said.

At the same time, he pointed out that some Chinese geoparks face the challenge of "overtourism," as certain sites are fragile and require careful assessment of their carrying capacity to balance conservation and tourism.

Vandenberghe called for China to support and help train countries such as Pakistan, Laos, Cambodia and Mongolia, which have yet to establish geoparks. He also called for stronger cooperation between China and Africa, noting that there is currently only one geopark in sub-Saharan Africa.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)