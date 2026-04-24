Beijing forum highlights theoretical innovation, major practices of China's governance in new era

Xinhua) 13:34, April 24, 2026

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A forum on theoretical innovation and major practices in China's governance under President Xi Jinping's leadership was held in Beijing on Thursday.

Co-hosted by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency, the forum brought together about 160 diplomats, think tank experts and media representatives from more than 30 countries.

Qu Qingshan, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, said China's governance in the new era has put the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on an irreversible historical process, opened up new frontiers in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, and put forward the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, which presents to the world a vision of common development, long-term stability and mutual learning among civilizations.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said that since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, China's governance, with its distinct Chinese characteristics, style and ethos, has grown increasingly mature and well established.

Based on a thorough understanding of Xi's governance practices, Xinhua compiled and published the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" in both Chinese and English this year, Fu said.

He added that Xinhua stands ready to work with all parties to further explain the philosophy and methodology underpinning China's governance in the new era, and to better share governance experiences from China and other countries.

Lyu Yansong, Xinhua's editor-in-chief, presided over the opening ceremony of the forum, which featured three in-depth discussions on promoting high-quality development to advance Chinese modernization, upholding and developing socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and building a more fair and equitable global governance system.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)